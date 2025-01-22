KUALA NERUS: Teachers intending to take on part-time jobs must first obtain approval from the Ministry of Education (MoE), said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina explained that clear guidelines are already in place regarding such matters.

“Any part-time work they undertake must not interfere with their primary duties or be carried out during official working hours.

“My advice is to focus on the existing teaching and learning process. This is our commitment to enhancing the quality of education. We need teachers to remain focused in the classroom,” she said after a meet-and-greet event at the Institute of Teacher Education, Dato’ Razali Ismail Campus, earlier today.

She was responding to concerns about the growing number of education service officers engaging in part-time work.

Meanwhile, she refuted claims that teacher transfer requests are only processed more quickly when they go viral on social media.

“That is not true. The process must be followed. No request bypasses the proper procedure (just because it went viral). Our priority at the MOE is ensuring that educational needs are met, meaning that transfers should not disrupt education. We need to consider the overall needs and professionalism of the teachers.

“Any transfer must take into account the educational ecosystem. Our priority remains on issues such as long distances, safety, health, and other factors related to the welfare of teachers.

“So far, the highest number of transfers have been due to long-distance spouse issues,“ she said when addressing the concerns of teachers experiencing challenges due to the separation from their spouses.

Fadhlina added that transfer requests are accepted year-round, but only take place during school holidays.