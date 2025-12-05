KUALA LUMPUR: The World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) has called for immediate and tangible measures to prevent further wildlife casualties, including the installation of speed bumps at key wildlife crossing points.

The measure is seen as a critical intervention that could compel drivers to reduce speed and save countless lives, as well as enhance the safety of motorists.

Following the recent heartbreaking tragedy on Mother’s Day along the Gerik-Jeli highway, where a mother elephant was seen grieving the loss of her fatally injured calf, WWF-Malaysia said while existing signboards may serve as a reminder to slow down, they have not proven sufficient.

“This heartbreaking event is not isolated. It underscores the urgent need for improved wildlife protection measures along the Gerik-Jeli highway, a known hotspot for wildlife crossings. WWF-Malaysia has repeatedly highlighted the urgent need for wildlife crossings and increased driver awareness along the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway.

“This highway cuts through critical habitats such as the Royal Belum State Park and Temengor Forest Reserve, making it a dangerous intersection between human development and wild territory,” it said.

WWF-Malaysia also commended the ongoing efforts of the Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks, particularly in developing the Perak Elephant Sanctuary which is expected to be completed by 2029.

It said that the sanctuary will provide a safer habitat for elephants and contribute to reducing human-wildlife conflict, however, such long-term solutions must be paired with immediate actions on the ground.

Since 2023, WWF-Malaysia said that six tigers have died due to roadkill incidents in Malaysia including two within a two-month period along this very highway, and noted that these statistics were alarming.

“We need more than just warnings. We need wildlife viaducts and underpasses. We need speed bumps and traffic-calming infrastructure.

“We need public awareness campaigns that speak to the heart as well as the mind. We need drivers to understand that this highway is not theirs alone, it is shared with elephants, tigers, tapirs, and countless other species who have walked these forests long before asphalt was laid,” it said.

WWF-Malaysia has also urged motorists travelling the Gerik-Jeli highway to remain vigilant for animals crossing, as they are driving through wildlife habitats.