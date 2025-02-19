Technician charged with child abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: A technician pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to ill-treating a child who was under his mother-in-law’s care.

M. Thanendran, 36, was alleged to have hit the boy, aged six years and 10 months, on the head causing it to swell, in an incident at a condominium in Brickfield at 6 pm on Aug 25, 2023.

The charge, under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed him bail of RM7,000 with one surety and also told him not to intimidate the victim.

The court set March 19 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin represented the prosecution while lawyer, R. Mageswaran represented Thanendran.