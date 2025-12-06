PETALING JAYA: A teacher and her eldest child were found dead earlier this morning at their home in Bukit Rambai, Melaka.

Both of their bodies were covered in blood.

According to Berita Harian, it is understood that the incident could be classified as murder.

A member of the public discovered a man — believed to be one of the teacher’s children — lying motionless and covered in blood on the road in front of the house at around 6am today.

The police were immediately alerted to the discovery.

A team of officers and personnel from the Batang Tiga police station later arrived at the scene to conduct investigations and found the injured man lying in front of the house.

Further investigations revealed two more unconscious victims, also covered in blood, inside the house.

A medical team from Melaka Hospital, who arrived at the scene later, confirmed that the female teacher — believed to be in her 50s — and her eldest child had died.

As of now, the police forensic team remains at the scene, including Melaka deputy police chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah, and Melaka CID chief, Assistant Commissioner Leow Kian Heong.