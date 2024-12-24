Teen charged with recording female colleague in restroom

KUALA LUMPUR: A convenience store employee pleaded guilty to insulting the modesty of his co-worker by recording her while she was using the toilet, four days ago, at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today.

The teenager, 19, was charged with recording the cashier in the restroom of the premises in Jalan Ampang Hilir, Hulu Langat, at 8.23 pm on Dec 20.

He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani proposed bail at RM6,000 with one surety, while the unrepresented accused requested a lower sum on the basis that he was supporting his family.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top granted bail at RM2,800 with one surety and prohibited the accused from contacting the victim or interfering with prosecution witnesses.

The court scheduled Feb 5 for the next case mention to obtain a social welfare report on the young offender, before sentencing.