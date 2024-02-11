Teen dies from electrocution while charging handphone on express bus

BUTTERWORTH: A teenager died after he is believed to have been electrocuted while charging his handphone on an express bus at Penang Sentral here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara District police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said Mohamad Nur Asymawi Jasmadi, 18, died in the incident, which occurred at about 6.10 pm.

He said police went to the scene after receiving a report about an express bus passenger found unconscious.

“Preliminary investigations found burn marks on his left fingers, believed to have resulted from electrocution while charging his mobile phone based on the fact that the end of the charging cable had melted and his phone was also overheating,” he said in a statement today.

The bus driver, he added, told police that the victim had boarded the bus, bound for Kuala Lumpur Sentral, at 6 pm.

Anuar said that about 10 minutes later, a passenger told the bus driver that the victim screamed and was foaming at the mouth.

He added that the driver called for an ambulance and the medical team that arrived confirmed that the teenager had died before sending the body to the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for an autopsy.

“The post-mortem revealed that he died of electrocution,” he said, adding that police investigations also found no criminal elements.