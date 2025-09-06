Teen feared drowned after harvesting machine overturns in Kedah river

ALOR SETAR: A teenage boy is feared to have drowned after the harvesting machine he was riding with three friends overturned in a river in Kampung Sanglang near Jitra.

The Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre confirmed receiving an emergency call about the incident at approximately 3.40 pm.

Two of the teenager’s companions managed to save themselves while another was rescued by the Jitra Fire and Rescue Department team.

Search and rescue operations for the missing victim are currently underway according to official statements.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Superintendent Radzi Abdul Rahim confirmed that one victim remains missing and identities of those involved have not yet been obtained. – Bernama