Teen girl offering sex on Telegram placed in welfare care

KOTA BHARU: A 15-year-old girl discovered offering sexual services via Telegram in Pasir Puteh has been placed under the care of the Social Welfare Department.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the decision followed police evaluation of her age and background.

He revealed the girl has a reported history of being a rape victim.

Mohd Yusoff elaborated that initial investigations found the girl had been living with her father after her parents’ separation.

He suggested family hardship and pressures may have led her to seek an outlet through these wrong means.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that someone exploited the girl’s dire situation,” he stated.

“This case cannot be viewed merely as a criminal act; it requires a comprehensive rehabilitation approach,” he added.

Mohd Yusoff spoke after the investiture ceremony for the Sultan of Kelantan’s 56th birthday at Istana Balai Besar.

The case emerged after a police report was filed last Saturday by a single mother.

The mother suspected her 15-year-old daughter was offering sexual services through the platform. – Bernama