Teen killed in Banting crash supported family after father’s illness

BANTING: A grieving mother revealed her teenage son had shouldered financial responsibility for his family after his father became bedridden due to health issues.

Roszainida Hassan, 40, said her late son Muhammad Danish Shamsul Shahrizan, 16, never complained about earning extra income after school to support the family.

The family faced additional challenges last year when Muhammad Danish’s younger sister, Nur Danisha Shamsul Shahrizan, 14, was diagnosed with uterine cancer requiring extensive treatment.

“I witnessed my son working hard to earn money by taking on various jobs to help cover the family’s needs, including paying the house rent,“ she said after identifying her son’s body at Banting Hospital.

Roszainida explained that Muhammad Danish, the eldest of five siblings, willingly took on responsibility since she only earns 2,000 Malaysian ringgit monthly transporting schoolchildren.

She frequently travels to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia for her daughter’s treatment and chemotherapy costing up to 9,000 Malaysian ringgit.

“My late son once expressed his wish to leave school because he wanted to earn money and help support his sister’s treatment,“ she added.

The crash along Jalan Sultan Sulaiman Shah in Banting claimed the lives of Hariz Nazri, 19, and Muhammad Adib Anuar, 16.

Another victim, Muhammad Danish Farhan Alias, 19, died while receiving treatment at Banting Hospital.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said investigations indicated the accident occurred when a Toyota Corolla reportedly lost control and crashed into a ditch. – Bernama