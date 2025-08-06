Teenage boy killed in Seremban hit-and-run accident

SEREMBAN: A teenage boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident while riding his motorcycle to work early this morning.

The incident occurred at 6.45 am along Jalan Temiang near the Bukit Jong junction.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed the 17-year-old victim suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

“The collision occurred when the victim, who worked at a petrol station, was riding his Honda RS motorcycle from Temiang towards Seremban.

Upon reaching the scene, a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 27-year-old man is believed to have gone out of control and veered into the opposite lane before colliding head-on with the victim,” he said in a statement today.

The driver fled the scene, leaving his car behind.

Police are actively searching for the suspect and have urged the public to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer Insp G Sankar at 014-6000353 or the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama