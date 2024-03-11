Teenage boy killed while crossing road

ALOR GAJAH: A teenage boy was killed after being knocked down by a car while crossing Jalan Lendu Dalam yesterday.

District police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said Radzin Muslimin, 13, died on the spot from severe head injuries in the accident that occurred at about 7.15 pm.

He said initial investigation found that the victim crossed the road suddenly before being hit by the car.

“The 29-year-old driver was heading from Lendu towards Rembia,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ashari said the body was taken to the Alor Gajah Hospital.