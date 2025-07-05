Teenage girl reported missing from home

KUANTAN: A teenager has been reported missing, believed to have run away from her family home in Taman Mahkota Permai here yesterday morning.

The girl, Putri Alya Husna Mohd Jabar, 15, was reported missing at about 3 am yesterday by her father when he found her not in the house.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Zahari Wan Busu said that according to the father, he last saw her daughter, who was then eating in the house, at 10.30 pm on Monday (May 6).

“According to him (father), he and his wife had never had any problems or quarrelled with the victim and that the girl had left the house before, but returned home,” he said in a statement today.

He said the girl did not have any close friends since the family moved from Taman Tas to Taman Mahkota Permai and she had also not enrolled at her new school.

He said the girl did not have a mobile phone with her because it was confiscated by her father.

She is thin, about 160 to 165 centimetres tall and has straight waist-length black hair down to his waist, he said.