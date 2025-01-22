Teenager scalded in four-house fire

SHAH ALAM: A 16-year-old boy suffered second-degree burns in a fire involving four two-storey terraced houses in Taman Seri Tiram, Tanjong Karang near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said 16 firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.36 am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that there was a fire involving four class A two-storey terraced houses. Two houses were 50 per cent while two other houses were 30 per cent burned,“ he said in a statement here

Ahmad Mukhlis said the boy suffered burns on the hand and was handed over to the Ministry of Health for further action.