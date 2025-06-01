Teenager to be charged in court tomorrow for stabbing aunt

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The teenage girl who was arrested for allegedly stabbing her aunt at a flat in Jalan Perai Jaya, Perai here last Friday, will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said with the investigation paper of the case involving the 14-year-old teenager completed, police have received instructions to prosecute her tomorrow.

“The investigation papers on the stabbing case involving the teenage girl has been completed so far. The victim, who is her 35-year-old aunt, is reported to be in a stable condition and receiving treatment at a private hospital here,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury with a weapon (maximum of 10 years in jail or fine or caning or any two penalties).

Last Friday (Jan 3), the woman suffered abdominal injuries after her niece stabbed her with a knife during a heated argument at a flat in Jalan Perai Jaya, Perai here.