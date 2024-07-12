PETALING JAYA: The parents of 17-year-old Sim Hui Yi who passed away just one day before the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations were fraught to learn that their only daughter had silently endured persistent headaches for a month prior to her recent passing.

Hui Yi apparently had chosen not to tell them, fearing they would worry, The Star reported.

She was a brilliant student who scored 10As in her SPM trial exams, with her parents, Sim Kang Shiang, 52, and Lau Lee Liam, 45, eagerly anticipating her success.

Hui Yi succumbed to a ruptured blood vessel in her brain, which caused a fatal haemorrhage on Thursday.

Despite being rushed to the Yong Peng health clinic and later referred to Batu Pahat Hospital, she never regained consciousness after slipping into a coma on December 2.

“She only told us all the good news and hid whatever difficulties and problems she was facing as she did not want us to worry about her,” her mother was quoted as saying.

“After her passing, we found some of the messages she sent to her friends about the headaches she had been experiencing.

“If only we had known earlier, we would have done everything we could to ease her pain. As parents, all we wanted was for our child to be happy and healthy.”

Her father, a fishmonger assistant, recalled his daughter’s dedication to her studies.

“She wanted to graduate from university with flying colours, secure a good job and give us a better life.

“We had been telling her not to worry about money and about putting too much pressure on herself. But that did not stop her from continuing to burn the midnight oil.”

The family’s grief was shared by many, including MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Yong Peng assemblyman Ling Tian Soon, who attended Hui Yi’s funeral on Friday.