IPOH: The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) has disbursed RM23 million in financing to 879 Indian entrepreneurs across the country as of May 1 this year.

Senior private secretary to Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Datuk B. Anbumani, said the government provided the allocation under the SPUMI (Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme) Goes Big financing scheme, benefiting 137 recipients, adding that another 742 Indian entrepreneurs received funding through the TEKUN SPUMI scheme.

“In addition to TEKUN financing, many other initiatives under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) have been rolled out this year, aimed at boosting the economic development of the Indian community.

“Therefore, the Indian community must make the most of the platforms provided by the government, as their economic well-being is crucial. KUSKOP remains committed to supporting Indian entrepreneurs by offering various financing opportunities to help them grow their businesses,” he said.

He said this today on behalf of the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, after the Vanakam MADANI engagement session with Perak Indian entrepreneurs here.

Anbumani said that these entrepreneurs are selling sarees, providing transportation services, running restaurants or retail outlets, and are involved in online ventures, among other things.