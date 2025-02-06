Telcos urged to monitor towers in remote Pahang regularly

KUANTAN: Telecommunication companies (telcos) should regularly go to the ground to monitor towers in remote parts of Pahang to ensure reliable network access, said state Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal.

He said there could be no compromise on such facilities, as communities in remote areas also deserve equal access to communication networks just like other residents.

“I would like to remind telcos to take telecommunication disruptions in Pahang seriously, regardless of the reasons. We have a shared trust and responsibility that must be carried out together,“ he said.

He told reporters this in Kampung Gusai, Jerantut today during a two-day working visit with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to Mukim Hulu Tembeling, which began yesterday.

Fadzli noted that 4G coverage in populated areas in Pahang has now increased to 99.54 per cent, compared to 89.2 per cent before the implementation of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) plan. The coverage is targeted to reach 100 per cent with the rollout of JENDELA Phase Two.

“The main factor behind this increase in coverage is the construction of 270 new towers, implemented since 2021 across Pahang, particularly in rural settlements, traditional villages and along rural roads.

“In addition, another contributing factor is the upgrading of 902 existing transmission stations from 3G to 4G coverage, which was fully completed in 2023,” he said.

Regarding plans for JENDELA Phase Two, he said the state government has submitted a request to the Ministry of Communications for Pahang to be given priority in terms of allocation for the construction of new towers, including in remote areas such as Mukim Hulu Tembeling.

Fadzli said the state government takes the issue of telecommunication service disruptions in Mukim Hulu Tembeling seriously, as they are often caused by damaged fibre optic cables due to threats from wild animals, natural disasters and falling tree branches.

Following a briefing by telcos, he said that replacement works for damaged fibre optic cables in Kampung Gusai, Jerantut and six other locations up to Kem Nusa, Kuala Tahan, will begin today and are expected to be completed by August.