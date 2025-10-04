Temple and ashram send aid to Myanmar earthquake victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Devi Shri Karumaariamman Temple in Jalan Kuala Garing, Rawang, and Kri Sakthi Nyaenthira Ashram have come forward to collect essential relief supplies, including clothes, food parcels and medical items, for Myanmar’s earthquake victims.

The effort is a response to the earthquake that struck Myanmar that had caused widespread devastation, leaving Mandalay resembling a city hit by a nuclear bomb and thousands of families in urgent need of aid.

Ashram founder Shiva Shri KKM Krishna Moorthy and temple secretary M. Vivekananthan said the initiative emphasises the importance of community efforts in times of crisis.

“The items, contributed by hundreds of kind-hearted Malaysians, are set to be handed over to the Myanmar Embassy in Kuala Lumpur next week for delivery to the affected areas.

“Malaysia has pledged RM10 million in humanitarian aid to assist Myanmar in recovery efforts following the disaster,” they said in a statement.

They also mentioned that temples and ashrams, often acting as spiritual and community hubs, have once again proven to be vital centres of compassion and support in times of tragedy.