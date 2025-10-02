Ten Malaysian districts newly classified as ageing in 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Ten districts across Malaysia have been newly classified as ageing in 2025 after their population aged 65 and above reached seven per cent according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The newly classified ageing districts are Seremban in Negeri Sembilan, Jerantut and Kuantan in Pahang, Kluang and Pontian in Johor, Alor Gajah in Melaka, Bachok in Kelantan, Seberang Perai Selatan in Penang, Subis in Sarawak and Keningau in Sabah.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin confirmed that all districts in northern Malaysia are now officially classified as ageing districts.

The United Nations defines three ageing categories with populations aged 65 and over reaching seven per cent for ageing society, 14 per cent for aged society and 20 per cent for super-aged society.

Malaysia’s National Senior Citizens Policy meanwhile defines ageing as when those aged 60 and over make up 15 per cent of the population.

Petaling district in Selangor recorded the highest population in 2025 with 2.4 million residents followed by Johor Bahru in Johor with 1.8 million and Ulu Langat in Selangor with 1.5 million.

Kecil Lojing in Kelantan recorded the highest population growth rate at 3.6 per cent followed by Marang in Terengganu at 1.6 per cent and Kemaman in Terengganu at 1.4 per cent.

Bukit Mabong in Sarawak recorded the lowest population at 10,700 followed by Song in Sarawak at 10,400 and Tanjung Manis in Sarawak at 7,900.

Three districts in Kelantan recorded the highest share of young population aged 0 to 14 years with Gua Musang at 32.4 per cent, Kecil Lojing at 31.9 per cent and Tumpat at 31.6 per cent.

Sebauh in Sarawak led for working-age population aged 15-64 years at 80 per cent followed by Belaga in Sarawak at 78.8 per cent and Kinabatangan in Sabah at 78.4 per cent.

Lubok Antu in Sarawak registered the highest percentage of old age population aged 65 years and over at 15.7 per cent.

Setiu in Terengganu recorded the highest composition of Bumiputera at 99.8 per cent followed by Nabawan in Sabah at 99.6 per cent and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu at 99.4 per cent.

Timur Laut in Penang recorded the highest composition of Chinese at 63.5 per cent followed by Sibu in Sarawak at 48 per cent and Kampar in Perak at 47.7 per cent.

Bagan Datuk in Perak recorded the highest composition of Indians at 23.1 per cent followed by Klang in Selangor at 18.6 per cent and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan at 18.2 per cent. – Bernama