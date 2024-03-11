Tenggara Bersatu dissolves as division chief, committee members announce exit

KOTA TINGGI: Bersatu’s Tenggara Division has reportedly been dissolved with immediate effect today after its chief, Hassan Rasid, along with 30 members, including 15 division committee members, announced they quit the party.

Hassan said the decision was reached unanimously after factoring in various concerns, notably a lack of confidence in Bersatu’s top leadership, whom he accused of failing to manage the party effectively and lacking transparency in carrying out their responsibilities.

He further claimed that the leadership’s move to issue an official notice cancelling the Kota Jaya Selatan, Bandar Tenggara Selatan and Sungai Telor branch elections just a day before the polls was poor management.

“Additionally, the Srikandi wing branches in Bandar Tenggara Selatan, Pengeli Timur, and Pelepah Valley, which were eligible to hold meetings, were not included in the list of delegates for the Srikandi Tenggara Division election. The committee was even barred from holding meetings,” he told reporters yesterday.

Hassan said he, along with representatives from the affected branches, had lodged five police reports regarding the matter.

He also estimated that some 500 members from the affected branches are also expected to leave the party.

Bersatu’s Tenggara Division comprises 19 branches with a total of 1,263 members.