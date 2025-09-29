Tengku Amir Shah presides over royal wedding procession rehearsal

KLANG: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today graciously presided over the full rehearsal of his royal wedding procession today.

His Royal Highness also participated in the rehearsal, personally joining the procession.

The procession, spanning approximately 650 metres, commenced at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery and proceeded to Istana Alam Shah. It was accompanied by the 25th Royal Malay Regiment as the royal escort, along with the resonant beats of the Istana Diraja Selangor’s kompang ensemble.

Tengku Amir Shah was escorted in the royal Rolls Royce A1, before the session continued with a private rehearsal of the royal wedding ceremony at Istana Alam Shah.

During today’s rehearsal, two cannon shots were fired, and it is understood that 11 cannon shots will be discharged on the actual wedding day as a symbolic gesture to mark the conclusion of the wedding ceremony.

Present to oversee the preparations were Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Ahmad and Royal Klang Town Council (MBDK) mayor, Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain.

On Sept 22, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, announced that his son, Tengku Amir Shah, will marry Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz, and the solemnisation ceremony will be held on Oct 2.

A statement from the Sultan of Selangor’s private secretary, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, announced that the marriage solemnisation will take place at Masjid Istana Diraja, Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

Mohamad Munir also confirmed that the Royal Wedding Reception and Banquet will be held at Balairung Seri and Balai Santapan Diraja, Istana Alam Shah on Oct 22. – Bernama