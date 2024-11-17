Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graces Selangor heritage food festival

SEPANG: Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today officiated the opening of the Selangor Heritage Food Festival at Pantai Bagan Lalang here.

Her Royal Highness was greeted on arrival at 11 am by state Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah and the wife of Selangor Menteri Besar Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also witnessed the presentation of a Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) certificate by MBOR representative Mohamad Nazrul Hafizi to the Selangor state government through the Selangor Malay Customs and Heritage Corporation (PADAT) for the ‘Largest Participation in ‘Punten’ Eating Session’ with a total of 2,954 participants.

In his speech, Borhan said the Selangor Heritage Food Festival is an annual event organised by the Standing Committee for Culture, Malay Customs and Heritage to showcase the diverse food heritage in the state.

“This programme is held to raise public awareness about the variety of traditional foods in Selangor and the importance of preserving and appreciating local culinary culture.

“It also serves as a platform to support heritage food entrepreneurs while promoting traditional culinary arts as a tourist attraction,” he said.

Now in its third year, the programme featured ‘punten’ as its main dish, a traditional food of the Javanese community originating from Tanjung Karang, Selangor.

Punten is made with rice, coconut milk, grated coconut, salt and pandan leaves for added fragrance and is typically served with sambal ikan bilis.

The one-day festival also showcased 12 pavilions offering heritage dishes from nine districts in Selangor, including Lemang Kelamai, Tat Bengkulu, Bebotok, Wadai Kepeng, Balungan Hayam, Jenang Kerisik, Sate Kerang, Tapai Pulut, Bahulu Kemboja, Sate Minang, Sate Kajang, Kuih Jongkong, Bahulu Klasik, Dendeng Berlado and Lemang Daun Lerek.