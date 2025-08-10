Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor launches YANIS

SHAH ALAM: The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, yesterday launched the Yayasan Insan Istimewa Selangor (YANIS) at the Setia City Convention Centre here.

Her Royal Highness, who is also the royal patron of the foundation, witnessed the handover of a RM1 million contribution to YANIS from the Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor).

Also present were state Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari, YANIS chief executive officer Kamarul Hisham Yeop Hashim and MBI Selangor group chief executive officer Datuk Saipolyazan M Yusop.

Meanwhile, Anfaal said that in addition to continuing initiatives under Anak Istimewa Selangor (ANIS), which focuses on persons with disabilities (PwD) under 18 years old, YANIS will expand empowerment initiatives to all persons with disabilities in the state.

“This initiative aligns with the second objective of the Rancangan Selangor Pertama (RS-1) to enhance social inclusivity and community well-being in Selangor, as well as the core principles contained in the Selangor PwD Policy, which will be launched at the upcoming State Legislative Assembly sitting,” she said. – Bernama