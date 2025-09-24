Tengku Permaisuri Selangor graces PSS TV Festival 2025 highlights

SUBANG JAYA: Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the Highlights of the National School Resource Centre (PSS) TV Festival 2025 today.

Her Royal Highness arrived at the event at 10.10 am and was welcomed by Education Ministry’s Educational Resources and Technology Division (BSTP) director Aniza Kamarulzaman and Sinar Karangkraf chief executive officer Farah Hussamudin.

The festival is a joint initiative by BSTP and Sinar Bestari aiming to establish PSS TV as a creative digital learning platform involving schools across the country.

This year’s competition featured 32 entries from primary and secondary schools competing across eight distinct categories.

The categories included Best Host, Best Editor, and Best PSS TV Teacher among others.

The festival adopted the theme “Digital Transformation, Global Sustainability, Boundless Creativity Exploring the Future: Technology and Nature”.

It placed a significant focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Aniza Kamarulzaman stated that the PSS TV Festival offers a platform aligning student capabilities with 21st-century educational demands.

She added that the initiative strengthens essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and teamwork.

“Through this festival, the ministry is confident more students will emerge as bold, innovative agents of change who are ready to contribute to the nation’s development,” she said in a statement.

The festival also nurtates student talent in the fields of broadcasting and digital media production.

Farah Hussamudin noted that PSS TV acts as a catalyst for strengthening the education system by promoting digital literacy.

She highlighted its role in fostering collaboration and communication-based leadership among students.

This initiative aligns with the ministry’s goal of producing holistic and competitive students prepared for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

PSS TV was originally established to train students in creating educational video content.

It encourages the mastery of media, journalism, and production skills in line with current digital technology advancements. – Bernama