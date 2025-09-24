Driver runs red light as blind pedestrian crosses road

A driver ran a red light despite seeing a blind man crossing the road, raising fresh concerns about road safety and pedestrian protection.

Netizens on Reddit in the now viral post, expressed disbelief and anger at the driver’s recklessness.

“Many Malaysian drivers have no patience and are always in a rush. For them, stopping at the zebra line seems completely optional even when people are in the middle of crossing the road,” wrote user @kort03, highlighting a recurring problem on local roads.

The video also shows multiple other vehicles, including motorbikes, flouting traffic rules. At least three drivers and two motorcyclists ignored traffic laws, further demonstrating the dangers pedestrians face daily.

Some commenters made light of the situation, with user @chipchonks joking: “Seems like the driver is the blind one,” though the overall tone of the discussion was serious.

Others criticised the lack of basic empathy and common sense, questioning why anyone would risk running a red light for such a short distance. “The traffic is at a standstill. What do you hope to achieve by moving just 25 feet?” wrote user @zomgbratto.

The video serves as a stark reminder: patience and vigilance on the road aren’t optional.

The incident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and public awareness campaigns to protect vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians with disabilities — who can cross safely without fear.