KUALA LUMPUR: Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s decision to quit UMNO and express his intention to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not affect his position as Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The prime minister said Tengku Zafrul has been performing his ministerial duties well, especially in matters related to investments.

“Tengku Zafrul is a minister who has carried out his responsibilities very well. Our investments amount to hundreds of billions, many of which have been handled through his efforts.

“So, his position as minister is not affected, and we want him to continue his duties as his performance has been good, and the country needs his contribution,” Anwar told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2025 here today.

Also present at the event were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PBAKL 2025 organising chairman Mohd Khair Ngadiron and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka director-general Dr Hazami Jahari.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said the party has yet to formally discuss Tengku Zafrul’s intention to join, and any decision would be made after consulting coalition partners in the MADANI government.

“He (Tengku Zafrul) has opted to apply (to join PKR). We haven’t discussed anything yet... let him complete his Hajj pilgrimage first, and let’s not jump to unhealthy conclusions.

“When someone makes a decision, we respect it. So, on behalf of PKR, of course we will need to discuss it with our fellow government coalition parties and decide what’s best,” he said.

On Friday (May 30), Tengku Zafrul announced his resignation as UMNO Supreme Council member, Kota Raja division chief and party member. At the same time, he expressed his intent to join PKR.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday confirmed that UMNO executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan had received Tengku Zafrul’s resignation letter.