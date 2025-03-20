KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz today officiated at the flag-off of the ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 (AUD 2025), aimed at promoting cross-border electric mobility and strengthening ties between industry leaders, governments and communities.

Organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) with the support of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), the landmark journey will mark the debut of the Proton e.MAS, featuring six electric vehicles alongside four Proton X series models traversing the ASEAN region.

Tengku Zafrul said AUD 2025 exemplifies the region’s collective strength in advancing sustainable mobility while reinforcing economic integration and environmental stewardship.

“Malaysia, through initiatives such as the ASEAN Automotive Institute Alliance, is committed to shaping a unified mobility ecosystem that accelerates innovation, harmonises standards and strengthens ASEAN’s position as a global leader in next-generation transportation.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards a future-ready automotive industry that benefits the entire region,” he said at the flag-off ceremony held at Menara MITI today.

Meanwhile, MARii chief executive officer Azrul Reza Aziz said AUD 2025 is a testament to the dedication towards fostering regional cooperation in smart and sustainable mobility, aligning with the National Automotive Policy 2020.

“This initiative harmonises cross-border electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, aligns regulatory frameworks, and fosters investment in sustainable mobility.

“By building an integrated EV network with standardised policies and incentives, ASEAN is positioning itself as a global leader in EV adoption and innovation, while leveraging its diverse automotive ecosystem to strengthen regional supply chains and economic resilience,” he said at the event.

The AUD 2025 flag-off ceremony marks the beginning of an extraordinary 9,000-kilometre journey across nine ASEAN countries to promote sustainability in mobility.

The northern route starts in Hanoi, Vietnam, passing through Laos, Cambodia and Thailand before reaching Malaysia.

The southern route begins in Manila, the Philippines, travelling through Sabah, Brunei, Sarawak, Indonesia and Singapore before arriving in Malaysia.