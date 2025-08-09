Tengku Zafrul joins Ampang PKR division after leaving UMNO

OSAKA: Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has officially joined PKR as a member of its Ampang division.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Minister revealed his application was approved two weeks ago during a party leadership meeting.

“I don’t remember the exact date (the application was accepted), but it was during a meeting of the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) two weeks ago,” he told Malaysian media at Expo 2025 Osaka.

Tengku Zafrul had announced his resignation from UMNO on May 30 before expressing interest in joining PKR.

In his resignation letter, he stepped down as UMNO Supreme Council member and Kota Raja division chief.

The minister shared the update while visiting the Malaysia Pavilion during his working trip to Japan. - Bernama