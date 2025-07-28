Tengku Zafrul receives DPPN award at Penang governor’s birthday

GEORGE TOWN: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was honoured with the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN) award, granting him the title Datuk Seri, in conjunction with Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib’s 84th birthday celebration.

The award was presented at Dewan Sri Pinang, recognising Tengku Zafrul’s contributions in strengthening Malaysia’s economy and attracting strategic investments, particularly in Penang.

“I am truly grateful to His Excellency the Governor of Penang for this honour. MITI will continue to strive to ensure that Penang remains a hub for investment and trade,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

Tengku Zafrul has been instrumental in positioning Penang as a key player in high-tech and semiconductor industries. A former CIMB Group CEO, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Accounting from the University of Bristol and a Master of Arts in Finance and Management from the University of Exeter.

A total of 389 individuals received state awards, including six Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN), two Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN), and 29 Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN) recipients on the second day of the investiture. - Bernama