KUALA LUMPUR: The entry of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz into Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) could attract support from various quarters to join PKR in building a more progressive, just and inclusive nation, says Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

He said this aligned with PKR’s commitment to continue offering politics based on ideas, expertise and integrity.

“His experience is seen as capable of bringing added value to KEADILAN (PKR),” he said in a post on X today.

Muhammad Kamil, who is also the political secretary to the Finance Minister, believes PKR’s openness in accepting professional figures proves that the party is constantly evolving as a mature platform and is ready to lead Malaysia’s future.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamil said the application process to join PKR must follow established procedures, as outlined by the party’s secretary-general.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul announced his resignation as an UMNO Supreme Council Member, UMNO Kota Raja Division Chief, and an UMNO member to join PKR.

His decision, however, has drawn various reactions, including from Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, who urged that UMNO’s quota of seven ministerial posts be reinstated following Tengku Zafrul’s resignation from the party.

Ahmad Zahid confirmed today that UMNO executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan had received the official resignation letter from Tengku Zafrul.

However, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said earlier today that the party had yet to receive any official membership application from Tengku Zafrul.