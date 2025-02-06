LONDON: The decision by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to quit UMNO has not disrupted or raised tension within the party, according to Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the UMNO President, stated that most grassroots members view Tengku Zafrul’s resignation from the party as appropriate given his lack of loyalty to UMNO.

“I don’t see any indication of ‘temperature rising’ within UMNO. It’s better for him to leave if there is no loyalty to the party. Don’t disturb him because he is currently performing the Hajj, hopefully, peace will surround his mind,“ he said.

He made these remarks during a press conference after chairing a pre-meeting with the Malaysian delegation in conjunction with his four-day working visit to the United Kingdom, which began today.

Last Friday, Tengku Zafrul announced via a Facebook post that he had submitted his resignation from UMNO to join PKR.

Meanwhile, addressing the question of a cabinet reshuffle if Tengku Zafrul’s position as Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry needs to be replaced, Ahmad Zahid said discussions on the matter should be held internally within the Unity Government.

“The absolute right to appoint ministers rests with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), and in this matter, it is better for us to hold internal discussions to avoid various interpretations,“ he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid was reported to have said that UMNO wants its quota of seven full ministers in the Federal Cabinet to be restored to the party following Tengku Zafrul’s action.