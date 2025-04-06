WASHINGTON: US tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday hammered the sprawling tax cuts and spending mega-bill that President Donald Trump is trying to muscle through Congress as a “disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,“ Musk posted on X, days after ending his tenure as one of the Republican’s closest advisors. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”