KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s decision to leave Umno will not affect the government’s efforts to strengthen the national economy and empower the trade sector, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said an individual’s political leanings should not be mixed with the management and administration of an organisation, especially in the context of governing a country.

“We have a clear boundary (between politics and administration). We are professionals, and in line with that principle, I choose to respectfully acknowledge differing views,” he told reporters after opening the Women In Export Forum 2025 at the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) here today.

Also present were Tengku Zafrul, Matrade chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Malaysian Organisation for Women and Family Affairs (HAWA) chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

Ahmad Zahid was responding to a question about the impact of Tengku Zafrul’s resignation from Umno on the country’s administration and the implementation of government policies.

Asked about his relationship with Tengku Zafrul, Ahmad Zahid briefly replied that everything is well.

In a statement on May 30, Tengku Zafrul announced that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Umno leadership.