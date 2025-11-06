KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will travel to Washington, United States (US), on June 18 to resume negotiations over tariffs imposed on Malaysian goods.

Tengku Zafrul said he had briefed the cabinet earlier today on the upcoming visit.

“I will be going to the United States next week, and we will continue in-person negotiations. Previously, discussions were held online. I will meet with the US Trade Representative in Washington next week,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony of the DayOne Syndicated Financing and Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme.

He added that he is scheduled to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, as well as other officials from the US administration and investors.

Tengku Zafrul will also take the opportunity to engage with several business chambers, companies, and interest groups, including the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) and the US-ASEAN Business Council.

Earlier, on April 24, Tengku Zafrul led a high-level delegation to Washington, where he held talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Greer.

During that meeting, Tengku Zafrul stressed the importance of sustained engagement and reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to finding constructive solutions to the concerns raised by the US.

Malaysia has expressed its readiness to negotiate in four key areas: narrowing the trade deficit, addressing non-tariff barriers, strengthening technology protection and security, and exploring the potential for a bilateral trade agreement.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced tariff measures affecting around 60 countries, including a 24 per cent levy on most Malaysian goods.

However, the tariffs have been temporarily suspended for 90 days for most countries to allow room for trade negotiations.