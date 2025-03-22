KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Communications and Kulai member of parliament Teo Nie Ching has contributed RM93,000 to support mosques and surau in her parliamentary constituency in Johor.

In a statement, Teo said the constituency allocation was presented to Kulai District Mosque and Surau chairman Fizwan Mohd Rashidi for distribution to 30 mosques and 57 surau to organise activities and programmes for Ramadan.

Teo said each mosque and surau will receive RM1,200 and RM1,000, respectively.

“I hope that during this Ramadan, all Kulai residents, regardless of race or background, can come together to participate in activities organised by the mosques and surau.

“This will promote a spirit of cooperation and help build a united and harmonious community,” she said.