Terengganu cops seized RM3.6 mln worth of drugs this year

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have seized various types of drugs worth RM3.6 million from Jan 1 to Sept 30, this year.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the seizures involved drugs weighing 789.71 kilogrammes (kg) and 6,825.51 litres of liquid type.

He said a total of 1,044 investigation papers under the supply category were also opened under Sections 39B, 39A(2) dan 39(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The seizures included Yaba pills, syabu, heroin, ganja, Erimin 5 pills, ketum juice, ketum leaves, cough mixtures and psychotropic pills.

“In addition, 2,330 cases under the demand category, which covers Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 were also opened, achieving the Key Performance Indicator index set by Bukit Aman,” he said at the ceremony to hand over narcotics case items for the disposal programme by the Terengganu Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

Also present was Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairi said a total of 24,306.74kg and 1,989.27 litres of assortment of drugs valued at an estimated RM2.3 million were disposed of today.

He said the disposal of the drugs, which included methamphetamine, syabu, heroin, ganja and ecstasy, involved 2,958 investigation papers from 1991 to 2024.