Selangor gov’t mulls pay rise for community service centre staff - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is evaluating a proposal to increase the salaries of staff at community service centres (PKM) across the state, in line with the Federal government’s recent salary adjustment announcement.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the proposal considers factors such as the increased workload for PKM officers due to new initiatives introduced by his administration.

“Another key factor is the rising cost of rental for these centres, which also affects officers, including those serving the opposition,” he added.

“This matter is under review, and we plan to share the details with all state assembly members by the end of the year,” he said in response to a query from Lwi Kian Keong (PH-Sungai Pelek) during the Selangor State Assembly sitting here today.

Lwi had asked if the state government intended to increase allowances or salaries for PKM staff.

Amirudin also addressed concerns about staff shortages at PKM, which currently handle numerous weekly and monthly programmes, adding that the issue is expected to be resolved by June next year.

“For now, the state government maintains a quota of four officers per centre. However, we are open to increasing the number of staff to manage the workload from existing and upcoming programmes, including initiatives under Budget 2025,” he said.