Terengganu enforces vape sales ban despite appeals

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government remains firm on fully enforcing the ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape, effective since Aug 1, despite appeals for postponement.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah stated that traders were given ample notice—about seven months—to clear their stock.

“We’ve given enough time for traders to clear their vape stock before their premises are no longer allowed to sell such products,” he said.

He added that excuses from traders claiming unsold stock will no longer be accepted.

Wan Sukairi spoke after launching the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign for Terengganu, officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He emphasised that all vape-related banners, advertisements, and event sponsorships must be removed statewide.

The enforcement aims to safeguard Terengganu residents, particularly youth, from vaping’s harmful effects. – Bernama