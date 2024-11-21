Terengganu flood situation remains unchanged

KUALA TERENGGANU: The flood situation in Terengganu has not changed much, with the number of affected victims at 2,579 people as of 8 am today compared to 2,581 individuals last night.

The State Disaster Managemend Committee Secretariat (JPBNT) said that the Kemaman district recorded the highest number of victims at 2,566 people from 641 families who are still taking shelter at five temporary relief centres (PPS) namely Balai Raya Meraga Beris, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kemasik, Darul Iman Training Centre (DITC), Balai Raya Beris Nenas and Balai Raya Padang Kemunting.

In Marang, only 13 victims from four families are still being housed at the PPS Dewan Sivik Wakaf Tapai.

Meanwhile, according to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/?lang=en, the water level at Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman has exceeded the warning level.

In addition, Sungai Terengganu in Rumah Pam Pulau Bahagia (F1) Kuala Terengganu; Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu (F1), Hulu Terengganu; Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu; Sungai Marang in Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan, Marang; Sungai Chalok in Jambatan Chalok, Setiu, and Sungai Nenas in Kampung Bukit, Setiu have reached alert levels.

Therefore, residents in high-risk surrounding areas are advised to always remain vigilant as well as attentive to the authorities’ instructions.