Terengganu government open to talks with RXZ Members organisers

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government is open to meeting with the organisers of RXZ Members 7.0 2025 to resolve the controversy surrounding the programme held at the Gong Badak Motor Circuit last weekend.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar confirmed that the state government had recently received a letter from the organisers requesting a meeting.

He stated that arrangements for the meeting are currently being made and expressed willingness to allow the programme to continue in Terengganu in future years.

Ahmad Samsuri emphasised that the state government has no issues with any parties and has consistently provided funding for the programme’s implementation annually.

He revealed that funding has been allocated every year since he became Menteri Besar, though the amount varies depending on circumstances and needs.

The RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme drew controversy after Ahmad Samsuri claimed the state government was not invited to the opening ceremony.

The event attracted approximately 150,000 visitors and received attention from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who allocated 300,000 ringgit to support continued motorsports activities that benefit the local economy and strengthen social ties. – Bernama