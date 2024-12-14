Terengganu KPDN schedules 18 MADANI Rahmah Sale sessions in flood-hit areas

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has scheduled 18 sessions of the MADANI Rahmah Sales (PJRM) at locations near flood-affected areas across the state.

Its director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said out of the total, six PJRM sessions were arranged in Hulu Terengganu; four in Dungun; three in Marang; two each in Besut and Kuala Nerus; and one session in Kemaman.

“Ten sessions have already been carried out near the affected areas, and the remaining eight will follow as per the dates set,“ he told reporters after checking on a PJRM held at the shop lot area in Taman Desa Tanjung Damai, Gong Badak here today.

He added that these PJRM sessions, organised in flood-affected locations, aim to help residents access food and daily necessities at prices 10 to 30 per cent lower than market rates.

“Visitors can access the PJRM schedule on the ministry’s official website and KPDN Terengganu’s Facebook page,“ he added.

Saharuddin further said that while the guidelines require a minimum of 25 discounted items at each PJRM session, the ministry has expanded the offerings to about 200 items, based on the specific needs of each area.

He also reminded non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals not to purchase scheduled controlled goods in disaster-stricken areas for distribution to affected victims.

“Purchases of subsidised packaged cooking oil for aid distribution are prohibited, and it is recommended to buy bottled cooking oil instead,“ he said.

Saharuddin reported that from Jan to Dec 11 this year, Terengganu KPDN had successfully organised 822 PJRM sessions in all eight parliamentary districts, attracting 892,065 visitors and generating RM37.81 million in sales.

Meanwhile, several residents of Taman Desa Tanjung Damai expressed their appreciation to the government and Terengganu KPDN for organising the PJRM near their homes.

Abdul Malik Muhamad, 48, shared that the affordable prices eased the burden on his family, who suffered losses of about RM4,000 due to the damage of household items, including a refrigerator, after floodwaters reached knee height.

He and his family had to seek shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kompleks Gong Badak for a week.

“The items on sale here (PJRM) are very affordable, so my family can save a lot on groceries. We need to spend a lot repairing and replacing damaged household items,“ he said.