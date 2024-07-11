Terengganu KPDN seizes diesel from unlicensed storage site

BANDAR PERMAISURI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Terengganu branch seized 38,500 litres of diesel intended for the Setiu River Estuary Conservation Project in Kampung Mangkuk, after discovering it was stored at an unlicensed premises yesterday.

Its director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia, said the seizure was carried out by 12 KPDN enforcement officers and 11 Royal Malaysia Police personnel after the company overseeing the project failed to comply with storage regulations specified in their permit.

“Although the company had a valid permit from the Supply Control Officer to store diesel, it appears they moved the controlled items from the licensed storage site at the project office to an unlicensed location approximately one kilometre away,” he told a press conference today.

He noted that diesel storage sites require permits to prevent potential fire or explosion hazards, with approvals involving several agencies, including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, to ensure compliance with safety standards.

“We urge all parties involved, including contractors, to strictly adhere to these regulations. Even though this is a government project, safety guidelines must be upheld,” he added.

Saharuddin said that the company is also suspected of storing a diesel quantity exceeding the 18,000-litre limit specified in its permit.

He added that, along with the diesel, authorities seized two lorries and two skid tanks, with a combined value of RM982,035. The project manager and two lorry drivers, were arrested to assist in the investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“If convicted, individuals may face a fine of up to RM1 million, a prison sentence of up to three years, or both, while companies can be fined up to RM2 million. For repeat offences, the fine may increase to RM5 million,” he stated.