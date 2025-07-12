Terengganu launches MADANI Tuition to boost student excellence

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for choosing Terengganu as the first state to implement the MADANI Tuition initiative, with an allocation of RM5.27 million.

He said that his side hopes the assistance can further enhance the excellence of students in this state, but at the same time wants teachers to be able to identify the groups that need that assistance.

“We hope that the students can fully benefit from this. I believe that the school and the education department should also prioritise identifying the groups of excellent students, the middle group, or the left-behind group so that no student is left behind in Terengganu,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the closing ceremony of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 in Terengganu at Pasar Kedai Payang here today.

Prior to that, Anwar, during his speech at the closing ceremony announced that Terengganu was chosen as the first state to implement the tuition programme, which is expected to benefit 9,408 students with the involvement of 614 school teachers.

Anwar said the selection of Terengganu as the pioneer of the programme was based on the excellent performance of students in public examinations in the state. - Bernama