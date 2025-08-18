Terengganu MOTAC urges schools to join K3P for tourism growth

KUALA BERANG: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Terengganu Office is encouraging greater school involvement in the Student’s Tourism Programme (K3P) to cultivate future tourism ambassadors.

Director Mazshida Ruslal revealed that around 180 students from six secondary schools have enrolled as K3P members this year.

She highlighted that the programme offers students early exposure to the tourism industry through volunteer work and hands-on activities.

“K3P registration is open to secondary schools, requiring at least 30 voluntary student members,” she said.

Mazshida noted that many schools prioritise other clubs, such as sports, leaving few teachers willing to mentor tourism initiatives.

“Without enough students or mentors, schools struggle to form K3P units,” she added during the Rimba Explorers K3P event at Rimba Razia Zoo.

She emphasised that K3P not only trains young ambassadors but also raises awareness of tourism career opportunities.

The ministry is refining the K3P module to enhance student ambassador quality ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026.

“We aim for more Terengganu schools to join K3P next year,” Mazshida stated.

This year’s activities include arts, handicrafts, tree planting, and petting zoo experiences. - Bernama