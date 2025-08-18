Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 to be tabled next week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 is set for its first reading in Parliament next week.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed the bill’s tabling as part of the MADANI Government’s legal reforms.

She stated, “This will provide a focus on vulnerable groups and individuals who meet the criteria for legal assistance, ensuring broader access to quality legal and defence services, in line with the principle of justice for all.”

Azalina made the announcement during the winding-up debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in the Dewan Rakyat.

She also revealed plans to expand the mobile court initiative to Peninsular Malaysia following discussions with Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

The mobile court system, already operational in Sabah and Sarawak, aims to establish at least one court per state in Peninsular Malaysia.

Azalina said, “We hope that, with the presence of these mobile courts, access to the legal system, whether for legal services, resolution of minor cases, or registration of important documents, will become more inclusive.”

She expressed optimism that Budget 2026 would allocate resources to make the initiative a reality.

The bill and mobile court expansion align with efforts to ensure justice reaches both urban and rural communities. - Bernama