Malaysia tightens plastic waste import controls to boost circular economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and SIRIM Bhd are tightening regulations on plastic waste imports to support Malaysia’s circular economy goals.

New measures include mandatory Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) certification and stricter import controls under the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) (Amendment) Order 2025.

Starting July 1, 2025, importers of plastic waste under HS code 39.15 must obtain a Certificate of Approval (COA) from SIRIM.

MITI stated that the COA process includes pre-shipment inspections, annual factory audits, and bank guarantees to ensure compliance.

“This reduces reliance on virgin materials and minimises landfill waste,” said MITI in response to a parliamentary query by Batu Gajah MP Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu.

Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin presented MITI’s reply during a Dewan Rakyat special session.

The ministry emphasised that the COA mechanism balances economic growth with environmental protection by promoting sustainable industrial practices.

MITI added that these steps align with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Circular Economy Policy Framework for manufacturing.

“Local industries can leverage this shift to adopt sustainable production methods,” the ministry noted.

The policy aims to create a closed-loop supply chain, reducing waste while supporting domestic industry growth.

SIRIM will enforce inspections at entry points to ensure only high-quality recyclable plastics enter Malaysia.

MITI believes these measures will position Malaysia as a leader in sustainable manufacturing within the region.

The initiative reflects global trends toward stricter waste management and resource efficiency in industrial sectors. - Bernama