Terengganu set to have light aircraft manufacturing industry

KUALA TERENGGANU: The light aircraft manufacturing industry is set to gain a presence in Terengganu, as a memorandum of understanding or agreement with aircraft manufacturer Putra Aerospace Industries (PAI) is expected to be signed within the next three months.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said discussions are ongoing, and the state government has given its initial approval to evaluate the project further.

“It was initially proposed for a different location before the COVID-19 pandemic, but due to various issues, I suggested that it be developed in Terengganu.

“There have been about four rounds of discussions, and we are now awaiting state government approval for land use,” he told reporters after launching the Terengganu Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-2030 at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Also in attendance were Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan and state Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim.

Earlier, Ahmad Samsuri, in a post on Facebook, said that he had received a delegation from PAI, who expressed interest in developing the light aircraft project in Terengganu in three phases on a 20-hectare site at Sultan Mahmud Airport, Kuala Nerus.

He said the state government is also considering acquiring equity in the project to facilitate its participation.

“Institutions such as TATI University College and the Terengganu Skills Development Centre can play a role in training local talents,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Terengganu Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-2030 focuses on five key areas, namely modernising and digitalising agriculture, developing value chains and marketing, promoting sustainability and conservation of natural resources, improving the well-being of farmers and agropreneurs, and ensuring integrity in administration and governance.

The plan has already started to show positive outcomes, with a 15 per cent increase in agricultural output, especially in the rice and livestock sectors. Additionally, over 200 farmers received training and guidance last year in adopting smart technologies such as precision agriculture and automation.