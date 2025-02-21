GEORGE TOWN: The 10-year-old boy, who had been in a critical condition at at the Penang Hospital (HPP) Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) after reportedly choking on a gummy candy, died tonight.

The news was confirmed by the Year Four pupil’s aunt, Siti Farhani Muhammad Fikri, 33.

When contacted, Siti Farhani said her nephew died at 11 pm at the HPP PICU.

“I was told by Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz’s mother that he passed away a short while ago.

“He will be buried in his grandmother’s hometown in Permatang Binjai once all the hospital processes are completed,” she added.

Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, a student at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Dua in Butterworth, was reported to be in critical condition at the HPP PICU yesterday after choking on a gummy candy he bought outside the school premises.