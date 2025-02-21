KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 5,500 counterfeit items worth RM360,000 from 20 premises around Jalan Petaling here today.

Kuala Lumpur KPDN deputy-director Nurul Syarina Md Anuar said the items, including handbags, belts, wallets, slippers, watches and hats, which were being sold from RM50 to RM450, were seized at 3.30pm with the help of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Immigration Department and the police.

“Since 2023, Jalan Petaling has been re-listed in the United States Trade Representative Report as a location infamous for selling counterfeit items in the world.

“As such, Malaysia has been urged to take action so that Jalan Petaling can be dropped from the list as it will affect investments especially when it involves trademark owners across the world,” she said during a media conference at the location of the raids here today.

She said checks revealed that the premises involved were likely operating in the same network and are believed to be run by foreigners with locals acting as premise owners and counterfeits were believed to be brought in from abroad and kept in certain stores before being distributed to traders to be sold.

The case is being investigated under the Trademarks Act 2019 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, she added.