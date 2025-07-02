Terengganu sexual crimes rise 3.8% in first half of 2025

KUALA TERENGGANU: Sexual crime cases in Terengganu rose by 3.8 per cent in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to state police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin.

A total of 108 cases were reported from January to June, up from 104 in 2024.

The majority involved rape and incest, with victims ranging from five to 27 years old. Suspects were aged between 15 and 72, some of whom were family members of the victims.

“Rape cases increased from 37 to 41, while incest rose from five to nine cases compared to last year,“ said Mohd Khairi.

He attributed the rise to lax parental supervision and victims’ reluctance to report crimes due to fear.

He urged parents to monitor children’s gadget usage and encouraged communities to report suspicious activities promptly.

In a separate operation, Op Lejang Khas, police arrested 14 suspects and seized 25 motorcycles and a car between June 18 and 30.

The operation targeted property crimes, with suspects facing charges under various laws, including the Second-hand Dealers Act and Penal Code.